Family allege woman abused at frail care centre, but owner says it's a fabrication

The family of a Johannesburg woman who allege she was abused at a frail care centre have expressed disappointment at the “slow pace” at which the social development department and the police are handling her case after they reported it.

The centre strongly disputes the family's assertions.

Fatima Callaghan, the family said in a statement on Thursday, had suffered a severe stroke before moving into the centre in Mayfair four years ago.

“Her medication was withheld from her for the last 18 months and her finger was broken but she never received any medical treatment for it. She did not speak out to her family as she was threatened and feared being beaten and starved,” alleged the family.

According to her family, Callaghan’s abuse came to light last month when her son forced his way into the centre after allegedly being refused entry.

When he saw her, she had a black eye and injuries to her face. She was immediately removed from the centre (on February 26), they said.