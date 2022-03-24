×

South Africa

Happy ending for dog stuck on cliff ledge for four days

24 March 2022 - 10:56
A dog was rescued after being stuck for four days on a cliff ledge in Durban.
Image: Medi Response

Emergency rescue services launched a mission of a slightly different sort on Wednesday when they went to the aid of a dog stuck on a cliff ledge in Durban for four days.

Medi Response joined the Durban University of Technology’s emergency medical care and rescue team and the police to rescue the distressed animal that has been on the ledge of the cliff near Reservoir Hills since Sunday.

On Tuesday a rescue effort had to be abandoned because of poor light.

The Medi Response team used a drone to determine a safe route for rescuers to abseil to the where the dog was located.

Advanced life support paramedics were deployed in a boat in the water below the cliff to ensure the safety of the team and the dog.

“Crew descended the cliff face to access the dog before assessing its health and placing it into a harness.

“The dog was lowered to an awaiting boat which transported it to shore. The dog will be assessed and taken into care,” said Medi Response.

Safely back on the ground with his rescuers.
Image: Medi Response

TimesLIVE

