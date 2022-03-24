Pensioner and two children die after lightning strikes their KZN home

Three people died when lightning struck their home during a severe storm in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: “The reports received by the department indicate that a 69-year-old female and two children (10 and 13 years) were killed instantly when lightning struck their home in the afternoon.

“One person was injured in the incident and rushed to hospital for treatment.”

He appealed to residents to heed warnings by the SA Weather Service as inclement weather conditions continue to threaten lives in the province.

Hlomuka said the department had dispatched a disaster management team to assist the affected family.

“The inclement weather conditions that were experienced by parts of the province yesterday uprooted trees and damaged both public and private infrastructure. Disaster management teams continue to assess the extent of the damage in the affected areas.

“We continue to plead with our communities to exercise all caution whenever a weather warning is issued by the SA Weather Service. These warnings provide crucial information which can help to save lives.”

TimesLIVE

