×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Pensioner and two children die after lightning strikes their KZN home

24 March 2022 - 12:44 By LWAZI HLANGU
Lightning killed three people in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Lightning killed three people in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Richard Valdez

Three people died when lightning struck their home during a severe storm in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said: “The reports received by the department indicate that a 69-year-old female and two children (10 and 13 years) were killed instantly when lightning struck their home in the afternoon.

“One person was injured in the incident and rushed to hospital for treatment.”

He appealed to residents to heed warnings by the SA Weather Service as inclement weather conditions continue to threaten lives in the province.

Hlomuka said the department had dispatched a disaster management team to assist the affected family.

“The inclement weather conditions that were experienced by parts of the province yesterday uprooted trees and damaged both public and private infrastructure. Disaster management teams continue to assess the extent of the damage in the affected areas.

“We continue to plead with our communities to exercise all caution whenever a weather warning is issued by the SA Weather Service. These warnings provide crucial information which can help to save lives.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Family allege woman abused at frail care centre, but owner says it's a fabrication

The family of a Johannesburg woman who allege she was abused at a frail care centre have expressed disappointment at the pace at which the social ...
News
46 minutes ago

No nation clears WHO’s bar for air quality — and climate change is making it harder

Scientists link exposure to particulate matter with heart and lung disease and 7-million premature deaths each year
World
1 day ago

Severe storms set to strike large areas in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal has been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa
  4. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  5. WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...
EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...