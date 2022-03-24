POLL | What do you think of EFF accompanying Victor Ramerafe to open a case against Nhlanhla 'Lux'?

The EFF and Operation Dudula continue to be at loggerheads over a criminal case against Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.

The red berets on Wednesday accompanied Dobsonville resident Victor Ramerafe to open a case against Dlamini at the Dobsonville police station for allegedly ransacking his house at the weekend and accusing him of dealing in drugs.

Ramerafe told the EFF he asked Dlamini to produce a search warrant before he could gain access to his property but he didn’t have one.

“I asked him where is the search warrant because I know you have to obtain it from the court. He responded by saying he had no time for a search warrant. He said ‘I want the drugs that are in this house.’ They took the R300 I had and a cellphone and scattered my things on the ground.”