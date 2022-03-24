Public protector shocked at violent attack on artist Dr Esther Mahlangu

Mkhwebane was accompanied by prominent Ndebele musician Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane and some women in their Methodist Church uniforms.

"We saw it fit that as women coming from KwaNdebele we needed to be here for Gogo. She’s our icon. She is such a world-renowned icon and is a national key point on her own. Her culture, knowledge and talent is so rich. It’s for the government to make resources available for her to be protected," the public protector said.

She said she had a chat with Mahlangu and told her it was no longer safe for her to be living on her own and suggested she find a helper.

"The first thing is to have somebody she can stay with full time, a helper. She is old and needs to be taken care of," Mkhwebane said.

She said she hoped police would do their job and arrest the culprit soon. She reiterated the need for security to be beefed up at Mahlangu’s home.

Nothembi, who said her relationship with Mahlangu was rooted in the preserving and promoting of Ndebele culture, said she was heartbroken at seeing the injuries Mahlangu sustained during the attack.

"I’ve travelled the world with Gogo. She would promote her art while I promoted my music. We’ve grown so close over the years and I regard her as my mother," she said.