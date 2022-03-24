×

South Africa

Public protector shocked at violent attack on artist Dr Esther Mahlangu

24 March 2022 - 19:46
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, left, and Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane visited Dr Esther Mahlangu after the world-renowned artist was attacked and robbed in her home in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday expressed shock at the violent way in which renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked at the weekend. Mahlangu was beaten during a robbery at her home in Siyabuswa,  Mpumalanga. 

"It’s shocking and painful to see how violent this person was. The bruises on [Mahlangu's] her face show how heartless the attacker was," Busisiwe told TimesLIVE shortly after visiting Mahlangu at her home. 

Mahlangu was punched in the face before her hands were fastened with a cable-tie. She was strangled until she was unconscious and woke up to find her house ransacked - her gun and cash had been taken. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred at 3pm on Saturday as Mahlangu was preparing to take a nap and locking the doors of her house. However, the intruder was already inside.

Mkhwebane was accompanied by prominent Ndebele musician Dr Nothembi Mkhwebane and some women in their Methodist Church uniforms.

"We saw it fit that as women coming from KwaNdebele we needed to be here for Gogo. She’s our icon. She is such a world-renowned icon  and is a national key point on her own. Her culture, knowledge and talent is so rich. It’s for the government to make resources available for her to be protected," the public protector said.

She said she had a chat with Mahlangu and told her it was no longer safe for her to be living on her own and suggested she find a helper.  

"The first thing is to have somebody she can stay with full time, a helper. She is old and needs to be taken care of," Mkhwebane said.

She said she hoped police would do their job and arrest the culprit soon. She reiterated the need for security to be beefed up at Mahlangu’s home.

Nothembi, who said her relationship with Mahlangu was rooted in the preserving and promoting of Ndebele culture, said she was heartbroken at seeing the injuries Mahlangu sustained during the attack.

"I’ve travelled the world with Gogo. She would promote her art while I promoted my music. We’ve grown so close over the years and I regard her as my mother," she said.

Nothembi had arrived at the Mahlangu residence with the church women. They entered the Mahlangu homestead singing a gospel song. 

Asked how Mahlangu was doing, Nothembi said: "She was quite down when we arrived but after singing a few songs, praying and sharing the word of God, she began to lighten up a bit. We managed to see her smile."

Police investigations are continuing but by Thursday no arrests had been made.  

TimesLIVE

