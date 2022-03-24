SA’s mental healthcare costs rate average on the global scale

A new global study looking at both the cost of mental healthcare and the quality of the services provided has found that SA rates close to average in terms of costs and ranks in the bottom third in terms of resources and the care on offer.

And while our people are averagely depressed on the global scale, we are a whole lot less anxious than the rest of the world,

This is according to the new Mental Health Price Index 2022 released on Thursday by kenkou, a Berlin-based health tech company that specialises in health monitoring.

This latest study was done in the context of mental health pressures from the pandemic and war in Ukraine, and offers a new price indexing comparing the cost and quality of mental health services around the world.

Out of the 50 countries examined in the study, SA ranked the 24th most expensive for mental healthcare.

The US ranked top with the most expensive mental healthcare, rating more than 2,800% above the average. Bangladesh has the cheapest mental healthcare, ranking 209% below the global median.