South Africa

Taxi associations to 'pay the price' for violent protest: City of Cape Town

24 March 2022 - 13:55
Taxi drivers gather in Cape Town before a planned march on March 24 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

The City of Cape Town has vowed to recover the cost of damages inflicted on public and private infrastructure from taxi associations after a violent protest on Thursday.

Road users were stuck in traffic for hours while buses, trucks and taxis were attacked.

Taxi associations later marched to the provincial legislature to deliver a memorandum listing their grievances. Councillor JP Smith, who is responsible for safety, said the city would assess the damage.

“The city will be recording the proceedings and any damage to infrastructure or private property will result in civil legal action against the march organisers as has been the case in similar incidents in the past,” said Smith.

He said the city was angered by the public violence and the attempts by criminal elements within the taxi associations to force their strike on all other public transport operators.

“We have tried our very best since early this morning to prevent the violence and to protect commuters and private vehicles, but it is impossible to safeguard every kilometre of road and to escort every private vehicle in the affected areas.

“We have deployed metro police, law enforcement and traffic services to act in support of SAPS as the primary agency responsible for public order policing.

“Were it not for the interventions of these [city] enforcement services, the situation would likely have been substantially worse.

“We understand that SAPS is permitting the march to proceed, despite permission for the march having been withdrawn.”

Smith said one of the taxi associations claimed they were being harassed by law enforcement officers.

“While the march was meant to highlight the taxi associations’ grievances, the intimidation and destruction that have accompanied their actions this morning are counterproductive and completely unnecessary,” he said.

“The city is overrun by complaints about the behaviour of taxi drivers on our roads, across the metropole, on a daily basis.

“Our staff are duty-bound to enforce the law. We have said it in the past, but it bears repeating — we cannot exempt any group from the provisions of the National Road Traffic Act and the city’s bylaws.

“Instead of heaping misery on law-abiding citizens, these associations should do some introspection on their actions and behaviour, and how they can bring about positive change.

“Stoning and petrol-bombing other transport and service vehicles is not the answer.

“Our services are still working to paint a complete picture of the damages caused this morning and we will communicate on these once complete. The focus currently is to ensure that no further harm comes to any person or property.”

