Taxi associations to 'pay the price' for violent protest: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town has vowed to recover the cost of damages inflicted on public and private infrastructure from taxi associations after a violent protest on Thursday.

Road users were stuck in traffic for hours while buses, trucks and taxis were attacked.

Taxi associations later marched to the provincial legislature to deliver a memorandum listing their grievances. Councillor JP Smith, who is responsible for safety, said the city would assess the damage.

“The city will be recording the proceedings and any damage to infrastructure or private property will result in civil legal action against the march organisers as has been the case in similar incidents in the past,” said Smith.

He said the city was angered by the public violence and the attempts by criminal elements within the taxi associations to force their strike on all other public transport operators.