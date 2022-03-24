Violence not the way to resolve issues, Cape Town councillor Angus McKenzie tells taxi industry

Cape Town councillor Angus McKenzie has condemned the violent taxi protest that resulted in attacks on buses and the torching of infrastructure.

Commuters woke up to traffic jams on Thursday morning. Taxi associations had been granted permission to march to the provincial legislature to hand over a memorandum of their grievances. But violent incidents erupted across the city.

“I have just been to the scene on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Bonteheuwel where a taxi has been stoned. Thankfully there have been no injuries,” said McKenzie.

The ongoing taxi violence had led to the Bonteheuwel Taxi Association suspending its services in and outside the area.

“This is hugely problematic and the actions of those stoning taxis are unacceptable. Violence is no way to resolve any issue and placing the lives of desperate commuters at risk cannot and will not be tolerated.”