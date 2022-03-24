Violence not the way to resolve issues, Cape Town councillor Angus McKenzie tells taxi industry
Cape Town councillor Angus McKenzie has condemned the violent taxi protest that resulted in attacks on buses and the torching of infrastructure.
Commuters woke up to traffic jams on Thursday morning. Taxi associations had been granted permission to march to the provincial legislature to hand over a memorandum of their grievances. But violent incidents erupted across the city.
“I have just been to the scene on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Bonteheuwel where a taxi has been stoned. Thankfully there have been no injuries,” said McKenzie.
The ongoing taxi violence had led to the Bonteheuwel Taxi Association suspending its services in and outside the area.
“This is hugely problematic and the actions of those stoning taxis are unacceptable. Violence is no way to resolve any issue and placing the lives of desperate commuters at risk cannot and will not be tolerated.”
McKenzie said five Bonteheuwel taxis had been stoned.
Western Cape transport MEC Daylin Mitchell and premier Alan Winde condemned the violence.
“I have received reports of attacks on Golden Arrow buses, of infrastructure being set on fire and of other damage to private property. I have been informed of injuries to the people of this city. This is unacceptable,” said Mitchell.
“The Western Cape government strongly condemns these violent acts. While I respect the right of aggrieved parties to protest, violence is never an answer, and the destruction of property weakens the hand of protesters and undermines the rights of others.
“I have been informed that other public transport providers are considering suspending their operations to protect property, assets and the lives of staff and commuters. This will have a severe impact on people travelling to and from work, school and to access services such as healthcare.
“We cannot afford this while our economy is only starting to show recovery from two very tough years. These senseless acts are putting jobs at risk. They are putting lives at risk.”
Winde said the violence mostly affected poor communities.
“This violence and disruption impacts our most vulnerable communities and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” he said.
“I think of the many people who are unable to get to work and put food on the table, as we face the second pandemic of joblessness. I also think of the learners who are unable to get to school.
“We cannot accept these violent acts, and I call on the SAPS to ensure that the law is upheld and that our residents are kept safe. All those responsible for this violence must be arrested and prosecuted.”
