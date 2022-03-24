Violent taxi protest brings Cape Town morning traffic to a standstill

Buses and trucks bore the brunt of a violent Cape Town taxi protest on Thursday morning.

Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said trucks and buses had fallen victim to the protest.

Around 9.30am, Swartbooi said taxis were driving in a convoy on the N2 towards the CBD.

“A bus was damaged at the Nyanga bus terminus as a result of stone-throwing this morning,” he said. “The windows of the bus were broken but the driver was not injured. Another bus was set alight.

“According to reports, taxis affiliated to two associations are driving in convoy on the N2 highway to Cape Town. Three trucks and a Quantum were set alight and one bus was stoned in Bloekombos in Kraaifontein.”

Swartbooi said police and other law enforcement agencies were monitoring protesters, who later planned to march to the provincial legislature in the Cape Town city centre.