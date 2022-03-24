×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Chief justice elect Raymond Zondo addresses the media

24 March 2022 - 16:19 By TIMESLIVE

Chief justice elect Raymond Zondo is holding a media briefing on Thursday afternoon following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa appointing him to the position of chief justice.

The briefing is as a result of numerous media requests for an audience with Zondo following his appointment. It is scheduled to start at 4.15pm at the office of the chief justice in Midrand, Gauteng.

