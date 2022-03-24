×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

We owe R28m in rent for Pretoria State Attorney offices but it’s not our fault, says department of public works

24 March 2022 - 06:33
A notice was placed outside the State Attorney offices in Pretoria, announcing the building's closure.
A notice was placed outside the State Attorney offices in Pretoria, announcing the building's closure.
Image: Supplied

After an image of a notice was circulated earlier this week stating the State Attorney offices in Pretoria would be closed to the public due to unpaid rent, the department of public works has confirmed it owes the landlord millions, but says it is not at fault.

In a statement, public works spokesperson Thami Mchunu said: “The arrear rental amount that is outstanding is R28m for three months (January, February and March 2022) and is owed by department of public works and infrastructure (DPWI) to the landlord.”

Mchunu placed the blame on the landlord.

The department’s system suspended the rentals due to an instruction issued by the minister to stop rentals on all lease agreements that have expired and are running on a month-to-month basis,” said Mchunu.

“This was done after the landlords that had month-to-month leases were informed that they have to regularise these leases and sign new agreements with the department. Most landlords have complied with the instruction while others are still resisting as they charge higher rentals on month-to-month agreements,” Mchunu added.

The Salu building houses the Department of Justice consisting of the Master of the High Court and the State Attorney offices.

While the poster placed at the entrance of the buildings claimed the State Attorney’s office would be closed until further notice, Mchunu said the building was never closed.

“But the electricity was cut off due to the outstanding building rates which is the responsibility of the landlord, not the state,” he said.

In the interim, employees of the Department of Justice continued to have access to the building despite having no power.

This meant services provided by the office had been hampered.

Mchunu did not give any indication when the issue would be resolved.

The building is the latest housing a government department to be affected by unpaid rentals. 

Earlier this month, the building housing the police’s criminal records centre was locked after the landlord cited unpaid rent which was also the responsibility of the department of public works.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE;

‘Unpaid rent’ shuts police Criminal Record Centre

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said discussions are underway to resolve the impasse.
News
1 week ago

Public works spent R35m on Beitbridge fence, rent and state funeral 'irregularities'

The public works and infrastructure department has suffered seven "material irregularities" which cost the state R43.3m from 2019 to date, ...
Politics
1 month ago

Cop families living in state safe houses protest against huge rent increase

Spouses of Cape Town cops living in state safe houses picketed outside Western Cape police headquarters on Thursday against a huge increase in rent.
News
3 months ago

Unpaid power bill creates ‘a costly mess’ at Tshwane deeds office

Three-day backlog that resulted is just one case among many in SA that are having a dire impact on SA’s economy
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  2. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  3. Government suggests you work from home to save amid fuel price hike South Africa
  4. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  5. WATCH | Pellet gun-packing Durban resident sends intruders scrambling South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules