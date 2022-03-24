Will you continue wearing masks in public? Here’s what you said

The government has scrapped the need to wear a mask when outdoors, and TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on whether they will be leaving their mask in their pocket while in public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the changes to regulations in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

“As before, it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when outdoors.

“This means that we still need to wear masks when in shops, malls, offices, factories, taxis, buses, trains or any other indoor public space. But we do not need to wear masks when walking on the street or in an open space, when exercising outdoors or when attending an outdoor gathering.”

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they would ditch their masks while out.

39% said they were ready to put away the mask because it's “so 2020", while 36% said they would still keep it on and were “not taking chances”.

25% said they would put on a mask “if there are a lot of people and none of them are wearing masks”.