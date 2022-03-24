Will you continue wearing masks in public? Here’s what you said
The government has scrapped the need to wear a mask when outdoors, and TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on whether they will be leaving their mask in their pocket while in public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the changes to regulations in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening.
“As before, it is mandatory to wear a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth when in public indoor spaces. However, a mask is not required when outdoors.
“This means that we still need to wear masks when in shops, malls, offices, factories, taxis, buses, trains or any other indoor public space. But we do not need to wear masks when walking on the street or in an open space, when exercising outdoors or when attending an outdoor gathering.”
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they would ditch their masks while out.
39% said they were ready to put away the mask because it's “so 2020", while 36% said they would still keep it on and were “not taking chances”.
25% said they would put on a mask “if there are a lot of people and none of them are wearing masks”.
The debate continued on social media.
“I would have it on standby to use in crowded locations or if visiting someone who requests I wear it. Otherwise it’s off!” said Dave LilDave Cohen.
Alieshia Beharie said she would keep hers on.
“Definitely. It has provided me with a great sense of security for the past two years and that will not change. Strongly believe that my logic supersedes that of the government’s”
“As I owe a lot of people, I really have to wear a mask,” joked Omphi Sibongiseni Rams.
Hell yes! People are nasty out here. They still ignore the stickers on the floor in stores and park on your back while you are standing in the queue. That time, it's still a Pandelulu... 🙄— MissLady, Esq. (@PurplePisces) March 9, 2022
Yes, I realized I had no colds or flu. Mask will be compulsory for me now on. There are many Asian countries where people there have been wearing masks for ever— Pietro Sassolini🇮🇪🇺🇦🇮🇱🐶🐧🐶🐕 (@SassoliniPietro) March 9, 2022
I love my masks & it stops me from smelling other people's breathe.— Alef Yahu (@AlefYahu) March 9, 2022
