Benoni court remands alleged kidnapping mastermind

A Mozambican businessman working in Gauteng, Faizel Charloos, who was arrested for allegedly orchestrating last year’s kidnapping of Jahyr Abdula, has been remanded after he appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Friday.

Jahyr Abdula, the son of one of Mozambique’s wealthiest businessmen, Salimo Abdula, was kidnapped in October on the East Rand.

Salimo Adbula is the former chairperson of the board of the Mozambican branch of Vodacom.

Jahyr and a friend were travelling on the N17 shortly after arriving in SA when they were stopped by three cars fitted with police blue lights. His friend was rescued shortly after the kidnapping, while an emaciated Jahyr was rescued from a flat in Heidelberg in November during a police raid.