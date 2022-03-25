Charlotte Maxeke Hospital repairs hampered by 'out of control' crime

“It has been disheartening to note that between the time that patients were evacuated and the time when contractors were brought in to start working, a number of installations like railings were all ripped out for scrap metal. The CAT scan machine that is used in cases of accident and trauma where there are [suspected] head and spine injuries ... has been vandalised. The central processing unit was ripped out and parts from inside were removed,” Phaahla said.

“And this CAT scanner was linked to central radiology by copper cables and they were cut off and now need replacing. Our challenge is no longer just fire damage.”

Initial projections, he said, were that the entire revamp of the hospital would be completed only in 2027, but the new completion date was now December 2023. Block two of the hospital is expected to be completed by July 2023, block 3 in October 2023, block 4 in November 2023 and block 5 in December of that year.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said a Special Investigating Unit report into her department was “coming out in bits and pieces”.

So far, she said, three officials had been fired after the first release and the second investigation into the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital has seen three health officials and six from infrastructure development being suspended.