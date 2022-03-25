Give Ntuthuko Shoba the sentence he deserves, says police minister Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has joined the throng of people celebrating Ntuthuko Shoba's conviction on Friday for ordering the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule.

Pule was eight months pregnant when she was found dead in June 2020 with a single gunshot wound hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

In a statement, Cele called on the high court in Johannesburg to give Shoba a befitting sentence.

“The next step is for the courts to hand this heartless man an appropriate sentence that we hope can bring some comfort and justice to the Pule family,” said Cele.

Shoba had been nabbed after the hitman he hired, Muzikayise Malephane, was arrested.

Malephane then confessed to the crime and implicated Shoba as the mastermind, saying the former JSE analyst had wanted Pule killed because he was afraid his fiancée would find out about his affair with Pule.