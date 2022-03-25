×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Guilty verdict for Ntuthuko Shoba in murder of Tshegofatso Pule

25 March 2022 - 12:11
Ntuthuko Shoba has been convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Ntuthuko Shoba has been convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Johannesburg high court has found former JSE analyst Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule. 

Acting judge Stuart Wilson said the evidence of Muzikayise Malephane, the man who confessed to killing Pule on Shoba's instructions, had to be treated with caution as he was a single witness. However, the court accepted that Shoba had communicated  with Malephane via an 081 number and rejected Shoba's contention that he had only met Malephane to buy cigarettes.

Wilson cleared Shoba on a charge of obstruction of justice.

“In my view, there is no basis on which I can convict Shoba on obstruction,” he said.

During the trial, the court was shown video footage of Pule and Shoba walking from his home to a vehicle that was driven by Malephane, who confessed to murdering Pule in June 2020.

Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for Pule’s murder. He became the state's key witness and detailed how he and Shoba had planned the murder.

The eight-months pregnant Pule was found dead in Durban Deep. She had a gunshot wound to the chest and her bloodied body was found hanging on a tree. Her unborn baby did not survive.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

MORE:

RECORDED | Ntuthuko Shoba's judgment day

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man alleged to have ordered a hit on his pregnant girlfriend  Tshegofatso Pule, will on Friday learn whether he will swop his ...
News
2 hours ago

‘He never cared for her’: Tshegofatso Pule's family after court testimony

The testimony this week of Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of the murder of his heavily pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule in June 2020, left the ...
News
1 month ago

Closure for family as Pule's killer opens up on Uber ruse 'contract killing'

Details of where heavily pregnant woman was killed give family a chance to conduct ceremonies, as killer testifies about murder contract
News
1 month ago

Tshegofatso Pule: Slain but keeping family together

A family WhatsApp group that Tshegofatso Pule set up eight months before she died has become her legacy.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  4. Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested South Africa
  5. SA teachers don’t make good pupils, SACE finds News

Latest Videos

‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe
‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice