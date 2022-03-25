×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Ntuthuko Shoba convicted of Tshegofatso Pule's murder

25 March 2022 - 13:51 By TIMESLIVE
People react after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
People react after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger

The Johannesburg high court has found former JSE analyst Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule. 

Photographer Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger was there.

Emotions were running high after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted on Friday in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Emotions were running high after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted on Friday in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger
People react after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
People react after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger
Reactions to the court's finding after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Reactions to the court's finding after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger
Crowds outside the Johannesburg high court where Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Crowds outside the Johannesburg high court where Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger
People react after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
People react after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger
Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder on Friday, March 25 2022.
Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder on Friday, March 25 2022.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger
People react after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
People react after Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger
Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty on Friday, March 25 2022 of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
Ntuthuko Shoba was found guilty on Friday, March 25 2022 of the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger
Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Ntuthuko Shoba was convicted in the Johannesburg high court of Tshegofatso Pule's murder.
Image: Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LISTEN | Guilty verdict for Ntuthuko Shoba in murder of pregnant Tshegofatso Pule

The Johannesburg high court has found former JSE analyst Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.
News
2 hours ago

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini says there’s deep meaning to being questioned at police station where revolutionary leaders were killed

The Operation Dudula leader thanked EFF leader Julius Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, saying he had given him a spiritual awakening.
News
7 hours ago

LISTEN | Tshegofatso Pule’s last moments alive

After three days on the witness stand, convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane on Thursday finally told the court how he murdered the heavily ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Masks no longer required outdoors, says Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  4. Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested South Africa
  5. SA teachers don’t make good pupils, SACE finds News

Latest Videos

‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe
‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice