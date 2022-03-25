IN PICS | Ntuthuko Shoba convicted of Tshegofatso Pule's murder
25 March 2022 - 13:51
The Johannesburg high court has found former JSE analyst Ntuthuko Shoba guilty of the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.
Photographer Finnegan Koichi Godenschweger was there.
TimesLIVE
