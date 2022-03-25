Most South Africans support our stance over Russia-Ukraine conflict, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says most South Africans support government’s stance on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He made the claims in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

According to the president, staying neutral has placed him in a stronger position to help mediate an end to the conflict.

SA has close ties with Russia which stretch back over 30 years and include assistance the former Soviet Union gave to anti-apartheid freedom fighters.

“People in SA, in the main, do support the stance we have taken. It is largely born out of our DNA that resolves problems through negotiation, mediation and trying to bring people together.

“This is how our democracy was won and we carry that DNA forward, even into global issues and conflicts,” said Ramaphosa.

The president said SA did not condemn Russia's invasion because a “positive role is to find a solution”.

He said he was happy other countries were also choosing neutrality in the conflict.

“Fortunately we’re not alone in this. Many other countries have chosen the path we chose. The benefit of where we are is we can talk to both sides,” he said.