South Africa

Policeman killed during shoot-out with robbery suspects, six arrested

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
25 March 2022 - 21:15
A policeman was killed during a shoot-out with suspected robbers in Kabokweni on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 37-year-old police sergeant was killed during a shoot-out with suspects at a guest house in Kabokweni, Mpumalanga, on Friday morning.

Kabokweni police were following up on information that about 15 suspects were planning to rob the guest house.

When police arrived, the suspects opened fire on them as they fled the scene.

“The sergeant was unfortunately shot and thereafter taken to hospital where he was sadly certified dead upon arrival. The sergeant has since been identified as Enock Themba Nsimba who was working at Kabokweni visible policing,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspects and arrested six of them.

“A total of eight firearms with ammunition were also confiscated, including an AK-47 rifle as well as two other rifles and five pistols. Four vehicles were also confiscated.”

During the crossfire, one suspect sustained some injuries and he is receiving medical attention,” Mohlala said.

A hunt for the remaining suspects has since been launched.

The six arrested suspects are expected to appear at the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela sent condolences to the family of Nsimba and called for the court to deal harshly with the perpetrators.

“We cannot lose members like this and remain silent. We hope that justice will be served for the member who died with his boots on,” Manamela said.

TimesLIVE

