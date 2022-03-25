POLL | What do you think of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s arrest?
The arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini has drawn mixed reactions online, including among politicians.
Dlamini was arrested on Thursday and detained at the Johannesburg Central police station.
Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe opened a case against Dlamini after his home was allegedly raided by Operation Dudula members at the weekend.
Ramerafe was accompanied by EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, who called Dlamini a “toy soldier” who deliberately targets the vulnerable.
Speaking on Thursday night, Dlamini said being at the station would connect him with his ancestors and freedom fighters who were detained and died there.
He thanked EFF leader Julius Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, for giving him a "spiritual awakening".
Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe said Dlamini was arrested soon after he left the Kaya FM studios in Parktown, Johannesburg, following an interview
“He was told it had to do with the Dobsonville case,” Radebe said.
“It was a smooth arrest because he did not resist.”
The EFF in Gauteng welcomed the arrest and thanked party members.
[BREAKING NEWS] Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini has been arrested. A case was opened against him on Wednesday. #ThankYouEFF— Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng (@GautengEFF) March 24, 2022
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba weighed in on the arrest, saying: “It is unfortunate the absolute failure of the Tripartite Alliance, in particular the department of home affairs, to manage our country’s immigration laws is leading to this situation.”
It is unfortunate that the absolute failure of the Tripartite Alliance, in particular @HomeAffairsSA to manage the our country's Immigration Laws is leading to this situation. https://t.co/EfaVXJgSb7— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 24, 2022
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie encouraged Dlamini to be strong, saying: “We will unashamedly give maximum support to assist you with whatever charges you are facing.”
Arrest is not death, be strong @nhlanhla_lux_ , the masses will never forsake you, we will unashamedly give maximum support to assist you with whatever charges it is you are facing @OnsBaizaNie 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽— Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) March 24, 2022
