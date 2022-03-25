The ghosts of apartheid, plus five talking points from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

The past still messes with us. Often.

A Vrye Weekblad reader approached columnist Piet Croucamp because she wants to know the truth about her parents and their role in apartheid.

Her father was a police officer, one of stature in the previous dispensation. Her parents’ environment and their role in the time frame of apartheid haunts her. It’s as if they lived in an alternate universe with secrets from which she was excluded.

She is trying to map an understanding of her parents’ motivation for, and justification of, being part of the apartheid state’s repressive machinery.

Croucamp writes he got the impression his answers will never be satisfying nor convincing. The reader would rather want to talk to Eugène de Kock, the former police colonel, torturer and assassin active under the apartheid government.

By the time De Kock arrived in cuffs at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, there was only one question in his mind: “How do I accept responsibility?” He had already been found guilty and was behind bars.

De Kock grappled with the genetics of his past and his warped moral judgement, but he dared not speak about it in public. It would be tantamount to him looking for justification for his actions rather than taking responsibility for them.

In the grey area between forgiveness and justice is Madeleine Fullard of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Missing Persons Task Team, whose thoughtful, yet pragmatic approach doesn’t necessarily include forgiveness, but rather that a claim to justice could be made by assuming responsibility. In a democracy, justice is a higher order aspiration than forgiveness.