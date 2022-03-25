×

South Africa

Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy

25 March 2022 - 19:24 By TimesLIVE
Trucking company, Massyn Vervoer says crime and the current economy have led to them shutting down their trucking business.
Image: Facebook / Massyn Vervoer

Emalahleni-based long-haul cargo delivery company Massyn Vervoer on Friday said it had taken a decision to close its tautliner division. 

The division will close on April 30.

The Mpumalanga company uses its trucks to transport food and building material on long-haul routes.

Company director Frans Massyn said the closure was mainly due to the market conditions in the road freight industry and the vandalism and damages the company experiences. He also listed  the overall challenges facing the economy.

In a circular sent to staff on Thursday, the company alerted employees of the imminent closure. 

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Massyn said none of the company's employees would be affected by the closure of the tautliner division as it has arranged for them to be employed by other firms.

TimesLIVE

