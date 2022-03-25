Walking the talk: Limpopo man puts 'walkie-talkies' on shop shelves

Everyone has heard of tinned vegetables, tinned fish, tinned samp & beans and even canned beef, but a Limpopo entrepreneur has introduced something totally new to the market — canned 'walkie-talkies': chicken feet and necks.

His product, known as Tin Stuf, was launched in Limpopo amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 but is now available across the country in Shoprite stores around the country.

The brains behind the delicacy, Eiren Drake, told TimesLIVE that he has long enjoyed chicken heads and feet, having been introduced to the food growing up in rural Limpopo.

“As a young boy, I spent a significant amount of time with my late grandfather's employees whose children were my friends and playmates. It was then that I was first introduced to the widely loved and consumed dish of chicken feet, which very quickly became one of my favourite meals — and still is today,” said Drake.