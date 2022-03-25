WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues
25 March 2022 - 10:47
The Life Esidimeni inquest will continue in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
More than 140 mental health patients lost their lives in the 2016 tragedy when they were transferred from psychiatric facilities in Gauteng to NGOs and other care centres.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.