South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Ntuthuko Shoba's judgment day

25 March 2022 - 10:34 By TIMESLIVE

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man alleged to have ordered a hit on his pregnant girlfriend  Tshegofatso Pule, will on Friday learn whether he will swop his suits and blazers for an orange prison uniform.

He is scheduled to appear in the high court in Johannesburg where acting judge Stuart Wilson is expected to deliver his verdict on whether Shoba had a hand in Pule and his unborn daughter’s murders.

