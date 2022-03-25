WATCH LIVE | Ntuthuko Shoba's judgment day
25 March 2022 - 10:34
Ntuthuko Shoba, the man alleged to have ordered a hit on his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, will on Friday learn whether he will swop his suits and blazers for an orange prison uniform.
He is scheduled to appear in the high court in Johannesburg where acting judge Stuart Wilson is expected to deliver his verdict on whether Shoba had a hand in Pule and his unborn daughter’s murders.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.