×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Family business bust for swindling University of Fort Hare out of R14m

26 March 2022 - 10:33
The Hawks have arrested three family members after a company contracted to the University of Fort Hare allegedly defrauded the institution of R13.9m.
The Hawks have arrested three family members after a company contracted to the University of Fort Hare allegedly defrauded the institution of R13.9m.
Image: Rod Bally

Three family members are facing fraud charges for allegedly cheating Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape out of R13.9m.

Yolisa Qusheka-Songca, 43, Walter Qusheka, 49, and Vuyokazi Rejoice Qusheka, 35, appeared in the East London magistrate's court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Qusheka-Songca is the sole signatory of Qush Cleaning and Garden Services, which was awarded a cleaning contract at the university in 2013.

Mgolodela said Walter is in charge of the affairs of the company while Vuyokazi is an employee.

She said the university paid Qush R750,000 monthly for “specified” cleaning services. The company claimed separately for additional services.

'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory'

Ministerial report flags culture of corruption, fear and intimidation and SA academics damn the slide to mediocrity at top distance-learning ...
News
5 months ago

“Between August 12 2016 and March 26 2018, the company is alleged to have submitted quotations and invoices to the university for such additional services. The additional services were allegedly either procured in a fraudulent manner or never rendered at all.

“Quotations submitted are reported to have been duly approved by an employee at the university. The company is reported to have been paid more than R13.9m for additional services.

“It is further alleged that during the said period more than R4.1m was paid by the company to bank accounts designated by an employee at Fort Hare,” said Mgolodela.

Qusheka-Songca and Walter were released on R5,000 bail. Vuyokazi was released on a warning.

The case was remanded to April 14.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘What a slap in the face’ — Mzansi weighs in on Alutha Pasile’s 25-year prison sentence

Some said the sentence was too light considering the gruesome murder, while others said justice was served.
News
3 months ago

Nosicelo Mtebeni's alleged killer stands trial

Nosicelo Mtebeni's boyfriend Alutha Pasile reportedly confessed to her murder.
News
3 months ago

EC man accused of mutilating his girlfriend abandons bail bid

Alutha Pasile, 25, has been charged for murder and defeating the ends of justice. He opted to not apply for bail.
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Home affairs takes down passport syndicate, 27 people arrested South Africa
  3. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  4. Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested South Africa
  5. Taxi associations to 'pay the price' for violent protest: City of Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe