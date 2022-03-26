Hand sanitisers sold in Johannesburg contained traces of toxic ingredients

A new study has revealed that many hand sanitiser brands sold in Johannesburg in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic contained traces of toxic ingredients and less alcohol than required.

The study was published in Scientific Reports this month and was conducted by researchers from the National Health Laboratory Service national institute for occupational health.

It was prompted by media reports that many alcohol-based hand sanitisers were substandard and some contained potentially toxic ingredients.

The researchers set out to identify hand sanitisers without the recommended alcohol concentration of at least 70% propanol or 60% ethanol, and those that contained toxic ingredients.