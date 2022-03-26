No need to frown upon vaccine boosters, they aren’t new, says department

The Department of Health has assured South Africans that Covid-19 boosters are safe and that the concept of vaccine boosters is not new.

“A lot of other known vaccines require boosters like the flu vaccine which is boosted every year as flu season approaches. Viruses, in general, are always changing and mutating to survive,” it said.

South Africans who have either received the J&J or Pfizer vaccine jabs are encouraged to get booster shots to ensure maximum protection.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, vaccine boosters increase antibody levels and the response of T-cells to SARS-CoV-2. Laboratory testing has shown that high antibody levels are more effective at neutralising variants of SARS-CoV-2.