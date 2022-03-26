×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police flag down traffic cop and driving instructor for corruption

26 March 2022 - 13:16
Eastern Cape traffic officer Luthando Alex Jaza, 51, and driving school instructor Luvuyo Stamper, 30, appeared in the King William's Town magistrate's court on corruption charges.
Eastern Cape traffic officer Luthando Alex Jaza, 51, and driving school instructor Luvuyo Stamper, 30, appeared in the King William's Town magistrate's court on corruption charges.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

An Eastern Cape traffic cop and a driving school instructor have been hauled to court for driving licence corruption.

Traffic officer Luthando Alex Jaza, 51, and driving school instructor Luvuyo Stamper, 30, were arrested during a sting operation in Qonce on Thursday.

They appeared in the King William's Town magistrate's court on Friday. Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrests followed complaints about corrupt activities at the King William’s Town traffic department.

Kinana said learner's and driver's licence examiners were allegedly in cahoots with the driving school instructor.

Married traffic cop who killed lover on learning she was HIV+ is jailed

An abusive cheater has been jailed for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend with his service pistol.
News
3 weeks ago

“The middleman would identify clients and offered them assistance in terms of obtaining learners' licences without having to complete the test,” said Kinana.

“It is further alleged that this process would be completed by the examiner, who is the traffic officer, and the client is then declared competent and subsequently issued with a learner’s licence.”

Police applied for permission to conduct an undercover operation and observed a client obtaining a learner's licence “by paying a gratification of R1,500 to the driving school instructor”, said Kinana.

“After entering the exam room the client agent was instructed by the examiner not to write anything on the paper, but to hand in an empty script with only personal details and the test was then completed by the traffic officer. The client was then declared competent and later received the learner’s licence.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Top cop in 'blue lights' tender was unfairly dismissed, R300k compensation ordered

The SAPS has been ordered to pay former deputy national commissioner for human resource management Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya more than R300,000 by ...
News
1 month ago

State failed to properly disclose docket in ‘blue lights’ case, ex-top cop Phahlane argues

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane asked the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday to strike his ...
News
3 months ago

Three arrested after taxi driver 'tries to run over' traffic cop

Three taxi drivers were arrested following a skirmish with Western Cape traffic officials on Monday morning.
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Home affairs takes down passport syndicate, 27 people arrested South Africa
  3. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  4. Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested South Africa
  5. Taxi associations to 'pay the price' for violent protest: City of Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe