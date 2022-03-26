×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
26 March 2022 - 17:40

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in protest against xenophobia and Operation Dudula on Saturday.

Anti-xenophobia marchers delivered a memorandum- condemning Dudula, xenophobia and slack police response to the movement's operations-at both the Hillbrow police station and Johannesburg Central police station. 

Concurrently, supporters of the Operation Dudula were protesting outside the Johannesburg Central police station, where leader, Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini is being detained. 

A large police presence monitored both groups, keeping calm amidst the tense atmosphere. 

Dlamini will appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday for his bail application. 

READ MORE

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has been arrested.
News
1 day ago

Anti-xenophobia march gets go-ahead

The Johannesburg metro police department’s banning of an anti-xenophobia march planned for Human Rights Day has been overturned by the high court.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  2. Home affairs takes down passport syndicate, 27 people arrested South Africa
  3. Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia that would follow the collapse of Russia World
  4. Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini arrested South Africa
  5. Taxi associations to 'pay the price' for violent protest: City of Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe