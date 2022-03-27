×

South Africa

Bullets fly outside Umlazi church in shoot-out between off-duty cop and robbers

27 March 2022 - 13:51
Congregant's cars were damaged during the shoot-out. FIie photo.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

Four men will appear in court this week after a shoot-out outside a church in Umlazi, southwest of Durban, left congregants' vehicles damaged and an off-duty policeman and two suspects wounded.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the incident happened at P Section after an evening service on Friday.

Three of the suspects accosted the police officer and a woman, stealing their cellphones.

“One of the suspects attempted to steal the police officer's firearm and there was a shoot-out. During the shooting, the police officer was shot in the leg and thigh.

“Several vehicles of the congregants were also damaged. The suspects fled the scene on foot with injuries.

“Police officers were immediately alerted and they swiftly responded to the scene. Two suspects were found not far [away] with gunshot wounds.

“One of the suspects was still in possession of a firearm that was used to shoot the police officer.”

Two more suspects were then arrested and a vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the crime was recovered.

“The injured suspects were taken to hospital where they are under police guard while the other two are in police custody.

“Four suspects aged between 23 and 36 are expected to appear before the Umlazi magistrate's court on charges of attempted murder, robbery, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of a firearm,” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE

