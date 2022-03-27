×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Correctional services investigates death of inmate after 'attack' at prison

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
27 March 2022 - 09:16
The department of correctional services is investigating the death of an inmate who died in one of its KwaZulu-Natal facilities on Friday.
The department of correctional services is investigating the death of an inmate who died in one of its KwaZulu-Natal facilities on Friday.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

The department of correctional services has confirmed that it's investigating the death of an inmate who died during a scuffle at the Pietermaritzburg Medium A Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

DCS spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele told TimesLIVE that on Friday, “inmates, classified as maximum risk, attacked correctional officials at the centre around midday, critically wounding one official who suffered eight wounds to the head and two in the left arm.”

Mphahlele said one official is in hospital receiving treatment while another was left with a swollen eye after he was punched repeatedly.

“During the scuffle to stop the attack, one inmate died and circumstances that led to his death are under investigation,” said Mphahlele.

He said a case was opened with the police and the incident was reported to the Judicial Inspectorate for correctional services.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Banana republic’ — SA reacts to prisoners escaping from Rooigrond Correctional Facility

Some on social media questioned how the inmates managed to escape if security measures were in place, while others claimed it was a sign of “rot” ...
News
1 week ago

This is how many prisoners have broken out of South African jails in recent years ...

A total of 21 prisoners escaped from the country’s prisons during the 2021/2022 financial year, the department of justice said on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Parole process for Anni Dewani's killer Zola Tongo reaches final stages as he meets her family

The parole process of Zola Tongo  - the man found guilty of murdering Anni Dewani - is in its final stages.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Home affairs takes down passport syndicate, 27 people arrested South Africa
  2. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa
  3. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  4. Taxi associations to 'pay the price' for violent protest: City of Cape Town South Africa
  5. Hackers prove they’ve got South Africans’ details News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe