Two robbers killed in high-speed police chase on Durban highway

Two robbers were killed while three others survived a car crash during a high-speed pursuit by police in Durban.

Spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the SAPS received information on Saturday about a vehicle with five occupants, wanted for a house robbery in Phoenix, north of the city.

“Upon investigation and viewing video footage, the police officers realised that the vehicle was used in a robbery in Phoenix on Thursday last week where the suspects were posing as municipal workers.

“The police officers received further information that the vehicle was heading towards KwaMashu from Reservoir Hills.”

A team of policemen headed towards the M19 highway where they located the car.

“A chase ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire. The suspects' vehicle crashed into a barrier on Inanda Road near Parlock, north of Durban.

“All five suspects were apprehended at the scene. The suspects were injured in the collision and two were declared dead on scene while the other three were detained.”

Mbele said two firearms, jewellery, cellphones and various other items were recovered.

“On initial investigation, it was discovered that one of the suspects is out on bail for a robbery which was committed at the Phoenix Plaza during November last year where two jewellery stores were robbed.

“Both firearms were seized and will be taken for ballistic testing. The vehicle that crashed was also seized and impounded for further investigation.

“The three suspects will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on charges of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.”

TimesLIVE

