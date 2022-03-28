ActionSA's Bongani Baloyi responds to calls for minister Motsoaledi's resignation

ActionSA member Bongani Baloyi has weighed in on calls by Kopanang Africa for the resignation of home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

The coalition of civil society organisations took to the streets in the Johannesburg city centre at the weekend where they marched against xenophobia and Operation Dudula.

Responding to their calls for the resignation of Motsoaledi, Baloyi said: "One of the beauties of living in a democratic state is freedom of speech. They have the right to protest and express their dissatisfaction and the same applies to us, those of us who don’t share their views. We can happily tell them they are mad".