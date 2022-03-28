×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ANC expects big turnout as ex-mayor Zandile Gumede returns to court

28 March 2022 - 19:08 By Mfundo Mkhize
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected back in court on Tuesday. She and 21 others are charged in a R430m corruption case.
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected back in court on Tuesday. She and 21 others are charged in a R430m corruption case.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Supporters of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede are expected to descend on Durban's high court in numbers as she makes an appearance on Tuesday, alongside 21 others accused of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Gumede faces more than 2,000 charges related to the R320m solid waste project.

Ntando Khuzwayo, spokesperson for ANC branches in region, said they had devised a strategy to have two groups attend the matter which has been set down for two days.

“Definitely there is going to be a big turnout outside court. We are expecting a lot more supporters now that the lockdown restrictions have eased,” said Khuzwayo.

Gumede is charged alongside former city manager Sipho Nzuza, who parted ways with the municipality after a full council voted in favour of his contract being terminated.

IN PICS | Gumede's supporters gather in numbers for ex-mayor's court case

Zandile Gumede's supporters gathered outside the high court in Durban on Monday as the former eThekwini mayor appeared for a pretrial hearing.
News
9 months ago

Nzuza had 10 months remaining in his five-year contract with the metro.

Gumede is being represented by advocate Jay Naidoo. The state plans to prove how Gumede and Nzuza received kickbacks from waste-collection service providers. 

Khuzwayo blasted the state for stalling the matter which dates back to 2018. He labelled Gumede’s court wrangles as a political ploy used to tarnish her reputation.

“We remain adamant that these court postponements are a carefully planned delaying tactic. This person was arrested almost four years ago and the trial has not really gained much traction. This leaves more questions,” said Khuzwayo.

He said they are confident that by July they will be ready to have the trial commence.

Zandile Gumede’s corruption trial tentatively set for July 2022

It will be a year before ousted eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 20 others stand trial for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to ...
News
9 months ago

Gumede is touted for the ANC eThekwini chair position. She is expected to go head-to-head with eThekwini municipal speaker Thabani Nyawose. According to Khuzwayo, Gumede’s popularity hadn’t waned despite being stripped of her position.

He said Gumede had been nominated in well over 70% of the branches. .

“There are sentiments we are getting from the ground suggesting that the delay of the ANC conference is linked to Gumede’s unwavering popularity,” said Khuzwayo.

Asked how Gumede was feeling in the face of legal battles, Khuzwayo said she was in ‘high spirits’ and had held her head above water.

“Umama is doing well and is going about her business as a member of the provincial legislature. Gumede is also a committed community worker who rolls up her sleeves when required. That is keeping her busy,” said Khuzwayo.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said it was unlikely that the much-awaited conference would take place this weekend as they were awaiting outcomes of the audits from the branch general meetings held at the weekend.

“These outcomes will be coming from the national office,” said Ntombela.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

eThekwini city manager barred from returning to work

Sipho Nzuza, one of former mayor Zandile Gumede's co-accused in the R320m Durban Solid Waste corruption and fraud matter, has been barred from going ...
News
11 months ago

State’s charges paint damning picture of ex-Durban mayor

Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused face almost 3,000 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering
News
1 year ago

Zandile Gumede named as one of nine role players as corruption case moves to high court

The multimillion-rand corruption case of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 20 co-accused has been transferred to the high court.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trucking company Massyn Vervoer to cease operations because of crime and economy South Africa
  2. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News
  3. Cape jobs windfall as contact centre giant moves into Mitchells Plain South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula victim denies selling drugs: 'I am an EFF member and against ... News
  5. Sassa grants will be paid earlier from April — Here’s when you can collect your ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...
Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg