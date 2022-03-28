Foreign nationals say they fear Operation Dudula moving to KZN

Operation Dudula members had aimed to identify foreigners illegally operating shops in the city, prompting a heavy police and private security presence in case of unrest.

Most foreign-owned stores in and around the Workshop Mall and those along Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street (formerly West Street) were closed on Sunday.

Daniel Dunia, secretary of the African Solidarity Network, an NPO that advocates for foreigners’' rights, told TimesLIVE a decision had been taken to close shops in case of confrontation.

Dunia said they did not want to see a situation where foreigners fought against locals.

He said they were confident law enforcement services would protect them, but if they don’t they would be forced to protect themselves and their property.

“We are legally in the country. We can’t have people loot our things.

"We are confident police will play their part to protect us, but if we find ourselves in a position where they don’t, we will have to defend ourselves because we’re also men.”

Mfanafuthi Dumakude, provincial coordinator of the Dudula Movement, said they were not a threat to foreigners but want them to “obey the laws of the country”.

“We were going to do the official launch and then proceed with the work of Operation Dudula which you see in the media of confronting criminal activities,” said Dumakude.