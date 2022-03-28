Foreign nationals say they fear Operation Dudula moving to KZN
Foreign nationals operating businesses in central Durban say they are afraid but have vested their trust in law enforcement authorities to protect them against the controversial Operation Dudula.
The launch of the KwaZulu-Natal branch of Operation Dudula was scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed until after Easter because the organisers did not secure permission from the city to hold a march through the central business district.
I have papers to be in SA and to trade but I'm scared because I don't know if people will be interested to listen or see that.Burundi national living in KwaZulu-Natal
Operation Dudula members had aimed to identify foreigners illegally operating shops in the city, prompting a heavy police and private security presence in case of unrest.
Most foreign-owned stores in and around the Workshop Mall and those along Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street (formerly West Street) were closed on Sunday.
Daniel Dunia, secretary of the African Solidarity Network, an NPO that advocates for foreigners’' rights, told TimesLIVE a decision had been taken to close shops in case of confrontation.
Dunia said they did not want to see a situation where foreigners fought against locals.
He said they were confident law enforcement services would protect them, but if they don’t they would be forced to protect themselves and their property.
“We are legally in the country. We can’t have people loot our things.
"We are confident police will play their part to protect us, but if we find ourselves in a position where they don’t, we will have to defend ourselves because we’re also men.”
Mfanafuthi Dumakude, provincial coordinator of the Dudula Movement, said they were not a threat to foreigners but want them to “obey the laws of the country”.
“We were going to do the official launch and then proceed with the work of Operation Dudula which you see in the media of confronting criminal activities,” said Dumakude.
“I’m not allowed to tell you the exact buildings we were going to visit or any specifics because we would be alerting the criminals, but we are against the selling of drugs, the hijacking of buildings and the forced prostitution of minors by foreigners.”
He denied the postponement of the launch had anything to do with the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini. He was arrested on Thursday and detained at the Johannesburg Central police station after Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe laid charges against him.
“The only reason we postponed the launch is because we didn’t get permission from the city. They didn’t have enough manpower on the ground. It has nothing to do with Nhlanhla because he would have loved to see the movement grow, with or without him being here.”
Some foreign nationals who spoke to TimesLIVE said they were scared.
“Are we scared? Yes. You know the history of KwaZulu-Natal and foreigners and I think Operation Dudula may reinforce that, either intentionally or by being hijacked by people who have their own motives,” said Serge Mozard, a Burundian national.
“KwaZulu-Natal is not like other provinces, last year it was the MK [Umkhonto weSizwe] people and now this, so of course we are scared.
"I have papers to be in SA and to trade but I’m scared because I don’t know if people will be interested to listen or see that.”
I understand people wanting to root out criminality but to specifically target foreigners is irresponsible.A builder formerly from Mozambique
A Mozambican builder named Rafeeq also expressed fear.
“From what I’ve seen on TV and social media, I’m scared of this Dudula thing.
“If you are starting something like this in Durban then you must be prepared to account for the violence that will follow because I'm sure it is coming.
“I have built a solid community with South Africans and I don’t think they are xenophobic. It is a few people who give it a bad name and I know people will use this Dudula thing to attack us.
“I understand people wanting to root out criminality and things like that but to specifically target foreigners is irresponsible.”
TimesLIVE
