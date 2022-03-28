Foreigners seek shelter after clashes with residents in Bredasdorp

Hundreds of foreigners were forced to seek refuge in a community hall and a mosque at the weekend after clashes with residents of Zwelitsha at Bredasdorp in the Western Cape.

At least 450 families were affected after their homes were damaged last week, the SABC reported on Monday.

The Cape Agulhas municipality condemned the violence, adding it had resulted in injuries, damage to property and displacement of people, especially the most vulnerable, women and children.