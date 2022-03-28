‘I don’t have time for small boys’: Malema denies being behind the arrest of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini
EFF leader Julius Malema has rubbished claims he is the reason behind the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.
Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after a criminal case was opened against him by Victor Ramerafe in Soweto.
He has been detained at the Johannesburg Central police station and is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday.
Addressing media on the night of his arrest, Dlamini thanked Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, for giving him a “spiritual awakening”.
Speaking on Motsweding FM, Malema denied Dlamini’s allegations.
He said the EFF did not open a case against Dlamini but members accompanied Ramerafe to the police station.
“I don’t have time for small boys and I don’t want to waste my time on such useless people.
“As we speak, I am busy at a farm in Limpopo monitoring pregnancy tests of cows. The next thing I hear is I am the one who called for the arrest of Nhlanhla. Where would I be getting such powers to do that?” he said.
Malema also slammed those using his name for clout.
“My name is not a playground. When everyone in this country has their own issues, they say it is Malema. If they are crazy, then they must practice their craziness somewhere else. They must not come to me,” he said.
Last week, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo claimed Operation Dudula’s stance had nothing to do with drugs or illegal immigrants but was black-on-black violence.
Thambo took aim at Dlamini, calling him a “toy soldier” who deliberately targets the vulnerable.
“This toy soldier, because he is a coward, has decided to attack the vulnerable and those who cannot defend themselves to push his own agenda.
“He is not from Soweto. They [his funders] bought him a house in Soweto because they wanted to disrupt the progress of the EFF in Soweto and create a parallel alternative that is going to make us fight among each other as black people, and not fight the system,” he said.
