International Pentecostal Holiness Church succession battle spills onto streets

The Jerusalem faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) has accused the police of being “captured” and dragging their feet in investigating their cases.

Hundreds of the faction's members marched to police headquarters in Tshwane to submit a memorandum of demands on Monday.

Vusi Ndala, spokesperson for IPHC Jerusalem, accused members of the other church factions of "colluding with police" and laying unwarranted charges against them.

He said two brothers are contesting for the leadership of the church.

“Some members who are affiliated to the other factions [are colluding with police]. There are officers and members of law-enforcement agencies who are abusing state resources to fight the factional battles,” Ndala said.

“They work with rogue police officers. There are police that we believe are captured and they use tactics such as a hasty arrests on unwarranted charges.”