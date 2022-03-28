Tshwane EFF calls for the city to reinstate 600 workers 'inappropriately' terminated

The EFF's Tshwane branch has called on the city to reinstate and back pay 600 waste and capacity workers whose contracts were ended in October 2020.

The group marched to the city office on Monday despite the high court in Pretoria granting the city an urgent interdict against the march on Monday morning.

The court ruled that the EFF’s march was illegal and instructed marchers to immediately disperse.

The interdict further barred the protesters from performing any acts of destruction of city property and ordered them to pay the costs of the application.

Leading the march, EFF Gauteng spokesperson Philip Makwala said: “We are here to demand that the municipality comply with the local bargaining council award that all 600 workers must be reinstated and be given their monies for 16 months.”

After finding the gates to the city chambers locked, Makwala said they would not retreat.

“We are not going to move until the municipality comes to its senses. There is no way the EFF will move and not deliver the grievances of the poor masses of our people because of the corrupt municipality of Tshwane. We will not retreat,” he said.