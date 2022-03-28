Two pupils who drowned in Durban were from Ekurhuleni school

The Gauteng education department on Monday confirmed that the two schoolchildren who drowned on a Durban beach at the weekend are from the province.

In a statement, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that the boys, aged 17 and 18, were pupils from Hoërskool Birchleigh in Ekurhuleni. The two were in grades 10 and 12 respectively.

The statement said they were in Durban from March 24 participating in a rugby tournament and were scheduled to return on March 31.

On Sunday morning, the pupils and several teachers went swimming at Durban North beach, where some pupils got into difficulties and were helped ashore by lifeguards. Later a headcount revealed that the two pupils were missing, the statement continued.