WATCH | Scores of Dudula supporters at court for Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s bail bid
Supporters of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini gathered outside the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday ahead of his expected bail application.
Dlamini spent the weekend in police custody after his arrest on Thursday afternoon.
The case against him was opened by EFF member and Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members the previous Sunday. Ramerafe said the group claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were allegedly being sold from his home.
On Monday a group of Dudula supporters, standing about 400m away from the court building, chanted struggle songs. There was a high police presence, with several streets around the court closed.
#OperationDudula members chanting struggle songs, they are standing about 400m away from the Roodepoort mag court, where their leader #nhlanhlalux is expected to apply for bail this morning. There's high police presence, with several streets around the court closed @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/lplaPG4pOO— Belinda Pheto (@BelindaaPheto) March 28, 2022
Controversial businessman turned politician Kenny Kunene, who has been feuding in public with EFF leader Julius Malema for months, attended proceedings in support of Dlamini, saying he hoped the charges would be dropped.
Kenny Kunene here to support #nhlanhlalux here at Roodepoort Mag court. Kunene says there are several irregularities with the case against #nhlanhlalux and says they hope charges against him will be dropped @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/cRI7PTzKLa— Belinda Pheto (@BelindaaPheto) March 28, 2022
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.