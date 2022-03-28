×

South Africa

WATCH | Scores of Dudula supporters at court for Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s bail bid

28 March 2022 - 11:09
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux Dlamini spent the weekend in police custody after his arrest on Thursday afternoon. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux Dlamini spent the weekend in police custody after his arrest on Thursday afternoon. File image
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Supporters of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini gathered outside the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Monday ahead of his expected bail application.

Dlamini spent the weekend in police custody after his arrest on Thursday afternoon.

The case against him was opened by EFF member and Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members the previous Sunday. Ramerafe said the group claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were allegedly being sold from his home.

On Monday a group of Dudula supporters, standing about 400m away from the court building, chanted struggle songs. There was a high police presence, with several streets around the court closed.

Controversial businessman turned politician Kenny Kunene, who has been feuding in public with EFF leader Julius Malema for months, attended proceedings in support of Dlamini, saying he hoped the charges would be dropped.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

