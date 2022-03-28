'We thought we'd close this chapter,' say family as sentencing in Sibusiso Khwinana murder case postponed

The family of murdered Matwetwe star Sibusiso Khwinana thought they would finally be able to move on when his killer was sentenced on Monday.

The high court in Pretoria was expected to hand down sentence after Julius Lucas was found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravening the Immigration Act. But proceedings stalled because no interpreter was available.

“As a family, it's difficult for us, we thought that today [Monday] would be the last day so that we can move on from what has happened,” Khwinana’s uncle and family spokesperson Benjamin Khwinana said outside court.

The state and the defence indicated they were ready to proceed. However, a Swahili interpreter was not available. Judge Portia Phahlane was told the interpreter was attending training.

The matter was postponed to April 20.