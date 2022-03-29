×

South Africa

80-year jail term for man found guilty of Tembisa taxi-related violence and murder

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
29 March 2022 - 18:27
The high court in Johannesburg sentenced a man found guilty of the murder of a member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association to 80 years in prison. Roy Mlungisi Ndawonde was also found guilty of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. File photo.
The high court in Johannesburg sentenced a man found guilty of the murder of a member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association to 80 years in prison. Roy Mlungisi Ndawonde was also found guilty of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

Almost three years to the day after Nomsa Makhanya, a member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association, was shot dead in front of her daughters in Tembisa, Gauteng, a man was sentenced to a hefty jail term for her murder.

On Monday, the high court in Johannesburg sentenced 49-year-old Roy Mlungisi Ndawonde to 80 years’ imprisonment for multiple charges related to the taxi violence-related incident. He was also found guilty of theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ndawonde accosted Makhanya near her home in Tembisa and fired several shots at her in the presence of her daughters. She died on the scene. 

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the case was assigned to Sgt Mokgola Rapetswa, a detective based at the Gauteng provincial head office.

“Rapetswa immediately commenced with the investigation and teamed up with Sgt Mandla Masondo and Sgt Bhekumuzi Dlamini to solve the case.

“Rapetswa meticulously pieced all the available evidence together which led the team to an address in Vosloorus where Ndawonde was arrested. The team also recovered a hijacked vehicle, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Sello said.

She said through the application of forensic techniques, the recovered firearm was positively linked to the murder of Makhanya.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Girly Mbele welcomed the sentence.

“Serious and violent crime, especially within the taxi industr,y is a top priority for police in Gauteng. Sgt Rapetswa and his team are commended for leaving no stone unturned in solving this case," Mbele said.

Mbele said quality work ethic displayed by police members will restore the communities’ faith in the police service.

TimesLIVE

