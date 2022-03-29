Absa Bank appoints Arrie Rautenbach as new CEO, ending leadership vacuum
29 March 2022 - 08:32
Absa Bank has promoted Arrie Rautenbach as its new CEO, ending the leadership vacuum that lasted 11 months after the sudden and controversial departure of Daniel Mminele...
