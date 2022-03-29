×

South Africa

Corruption trial against Zandile Gumede and 17 others to resume in Durban

29 March 2022 - 09:17
Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede at the Durban high court on Tuesday March 29, where she and 17 others stand trial for alleged fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to a multimillion-rand waste collection tender.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The R320m corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 17 co-accused will resume in court on Tuesday.

Gumede and her co-accused, who include ousted eThekwini municipal manager Sipho Nzuza and the former chairperson of the infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu, will appear on various charges related to a Durban Solid Waste tender which is alleged to have been irregularly awarded to four companies in 2016, shortly after Gumede took office as mayor.

Gumede has been charged with the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act among other charges.

Supporters of the former mayor have vowed to be present at court.

This is a developing story. 

