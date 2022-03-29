×

South Africa

Dudu Myeni’s case for defeating administration of justice postponed

29 March 2022 - 13:53
Former president Jacob Zuma with Dudu Myeni after a meeting in Durban. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face charges including defeating the administration of justice.   

Clad in a purple doek and dark glasses, Myeni briefly took the stand before her case was postponed to May 4 to allow the state to consider representations submitted by the defence.

The charges relate to her testimony at the state capture inquiry in November 2020, when she unmasked the identity of a witness who had been granted anonymity by commission  chairperson, then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Myeni was facing a charge of defeating and obstructing the proper administration of justice, with two alternative counts — one for the contravention of the Commissions Act and another for contravention of the inquiry’s regulations.   

At the time of the incident, Myeni repeatedly revealed the name of a whistle-blower, known as “Mr X”, despite being warned against this.

Zondo later instructed the commission’s legal team to assist its secretary to lay a criminal charge against Myeni after an affidavit was submitted explaining her conduct. Zondo was unconvinced by the explanation and instructed lawyers to forge ahead with opening a criminal case.  

Before this, inquiry evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr broke down in tears while presenting an application for “Mr X”, who sought to have his identity shielded as he feared for his life. 

“Mr X”, while giving evidence from a secret location, gave details of how his company was allegedly used in a looting scheme to siphon money from the Mhlathuze Water Board, where Myeni served as chairperson.

He said he had known Myeni for a long time, well before their dealings with the scheme, between 2013 and 2016.

“Mr X” also gave details about how Mboniseni Majola, an engineer at Mhlathuze Water Board, allegedly played a central part in a looting scheme to siphon money from the water authority.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

