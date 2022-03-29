Gauteng residents spend at least an hour getting to destinations during peak hours: survey

The report noted that while Gauteng and the City of Johannesburg do not have explicit policy targets, indications are service quality is deteriorating, as characterised by increased travel times and reliance on lower capacity transport modes for a city in which the population is rapidly increasing.

“Crime is also emerging as a threat for users of public transport. Respondents particularly feel unsafe when walking to access public transport services. Improved collaboration with policing services to improve the personal security of public transport users is imperative,” reads the report.

In the City of Tshwane, public transport users said they were particularly concerned about the relatively high fares for minibus taxis and overcrowding in buses and minibus taxis.

The report said about 60% of households in the city spend more than 10% of earnings on public transport.

“More than 50% of households in the City of Tshwane have no household member with a driver’s licence, and the number of such households is on the increase, further indicating basic dependence on public transport,” reads the report.