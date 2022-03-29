×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How many adults in Gauteng are fully vaccinated?

29 March 2022 - 07:15
Over 60% of senior citizens have been fully vaccinated in Tshwane. File image.
Over 60% of senior citizens have been fully vaccinated in Tshwane. File image.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

More than 4.7-million people in Gauteng are fully vaccinated, under a third of the population in the province.

This was revealed by the Gauteng health department on Monday.

Stats SA figures show the province has a population of more than 15-million.

The department said as of Sunday 9.4-million vaccines had been administered in Gauteng, with 5.5-million citizens getting at least one jab.

More than 60% of senior citizens in Tshwane have been fully vaccinated. According to the city, the Tshwane district is the first and only region out of the five in Gauteng to surpass the 60% mark of fully vaccinated individuals in the 50-59 and 60 years and above age group. 

“The national vaccine rollout provincial dashboard indicated that 199,809, which translates to 61.25% of the targeted 326,208 senior citizens, have been fully vaccinated either through the Johnson & Johnson single dose or two-doses of Pfizer.

“The 50-59 years age cohort, which is the second-highest, is sitting at 60.31% of the fully inoculated individuals out of the targeted 316,540 individuals,” said the city. 

The city said the number of fully vaccinated individuals in the 35-49 age group stands at 392,128 — 48% of a targeted 812,149.

26% of the 18-34 age group has received the J&J single dose or two doses of Pfizer. 

Earlier this month, health minister Joe Phaahla expressed concern about the positivity rate among children aged between 10 and 14.

He said the age group’s positivity rate was 21%.

