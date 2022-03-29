If Operation Dudula isn't stopped, we could see repetition of July unrest: DA

The DA on Tuesday labelled the actions of Operation Dudula as criminal and xenophobic, becoming the latest party to condemn the group.

The DA is joining the EFF, the ANC veterans league and President Cyril Ramaphosa in expressing their disapproval of activities of the movement led by Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini.

Dlamini, who was listed in the charge sheet as Nhlanhla Mohlauli, is out on bail after being charged with housebreaking and malicious damage to property. He was arrested on Thursday and spent the weekend in police custody after Victor Ramerafe, accompanied by the EFF, opened a case against him at the Dobsonville police station on Wednesday.

Ramerafe's home was ransacked by Operation Dudula members last week after they claimed to have received information that he was selling drugs from the premises. After a raid of the premises, no drugs were found. Ramerafe said the group caused some damage to his house and also took R300 he had in the house.